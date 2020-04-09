Fuel distributed to health facilities by WHO in 2019

7 April 2020, Yemen – 5 years of war in Yemen has left its health system on the brink of collapse. Only 50% of health facilities are fully functioning. Over 30 million Yemenis are in need of some form of humanitarian or protection assistance. Approximately 19.7 million people require health assistance and almost one fifth of the country’s 333 districts have no doctors. Tens of thousands of health care workers have not been paid for the past 3 years.

WHO, in coordination with health authorities and partners, scaled up the response in 2019 by increasing the provision of medicines, fuel and life-saving supplies. More than 12 million litrers of fuel were delivered to 189 health facilities in all governorates and 140 fuel monitoring devices were installed. This support helps to keep the health system functional and provide access to health care.

This critical support of fuel to health facilities was made possible through the generous fund of the World Bank through the Emergency Health and Nutrition Project, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, United Arab Emirates Aid, Yemen Humanitarian Fund and the Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance.

Related link

Read the latest situation reports on Yemen

Media contacts

Inas Hamam Communications Officer WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean hamami@who.int

Muneera Al Mahdli Communications Officer WHO Yemen country office almahdlim@who.int