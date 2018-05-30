The Foundation supports and operates 37 health facilities in 6 governorates, benefiting 85,300 people

Adel Othman - Ahmed Al-Shami

Since March 2015 the war has caused almost total collapse of the country's health system as a result of the closure of more than 50% of the health facilities because authorities are unable to pay health workers' salaries and provide operational expenses for the progressive operation of the facilities.

The collapse of the health system has spread diseases and epidemics, including cholera, which has affected more than 1 million and claimed 2,700 lives. About 84 people have died and 1516 have been infected with diphtheria according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Since the outbreak of the war, the National Foundation for Development and Humanitarian Response has adopted relief projects to meet the basic needs of health services during crises and emergencies, intensifying its efforts and expanding its work to move to new governorates and remote districts whose population is in desperate need of access to primary health care services.

Health emergency response

The Foundation's chief executive Director Dr. Fares Al-Waeel confirmed that the foundation responded to the health emergencies in Yemen after the health system collapsed and stopped hundreds of health facilities from work, and dedicated all its human and material resources to deliver medical services to those in need in six governorates, classified as areas affected mainly by War and displacement.

From the beginning of 2017 until April 2018, the Foundation supported the operation of 37 health facilities in the governorates of Al-Bayda, Sana'a, Ibb, Amran, Al-Jawf and Al-Mahwit Governorates, most of which stopped working due to war conditions and lack of operational budget.

He then praised the level of coordination and cooperation between the Foundation and its partners either in the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Humanitarian Fund - Yemen) or the World Health Organization.

He pointed out that the Foundation has worked on rehabilitating and operating these facilities and providing them with medicine on a monthly basis. It also supplied them with medical equipment, supplies, furniture and electrical systems using solar energy, in addition to supporting the medical staff working there with monthly financial incentives.

Governorates6

The health facilities supported by the Foundation were distributed in six districts in Al-Bayda Governorate with 16 facilities, 7 facilities in Al-Mahwit Governorate, 3 facilities in Ibb Governorate, 3 facilities in Sana'a Governorate, 3 facilities in Amran Governorate and 3 facilities in Al-Jawf Governorate. Provided services varied from Treatment of acute water diarrhea, Primary health care, women's care, safe motherhood, reproductive health and child immunization.

Remarkable Role

The Director of the Health and Nutrition Program at the Foundation, Dr. Abdulwahab Zainah, said that the role of the foundation in the field of health was great and was appreciated by the local authorities and contributed to the access of thousands of displaced, affected and most-in-need people to good health services.

Praising the role of local authorities and health offices in those governorates and districts and facilitating all activities of the foundation, which directly contributed to the operation of these facilities.

During 2017 and the first quarter of 2018, the medical facilities supported by the foundation and supervised the operation of services provided to 85300 people, including 17753 men, 19753 women and 19809 boys and 22042 girls from the targeted Governorates.

Tangible Achievements

Dr. Fuad Idris, General Director of the Public Health and Population Office in Al-Bayda Governorate, In turn considered that the National Foundation for Development and Humanitarian Response is a major partner in the health sector. Ensuring that the institution intervened in more than one of the Districts of Al-Bayda Governorate in the provision of health care and primary, as well as in the fight against cholera epidemic. "The National Foundation for Development and Humanitarian Response has proved to be national through tangible works toward citizens, which we see as health sector officials," Dr Idris said..