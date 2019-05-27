Food Aid for 500 Families in Yemen - IBC International Blue Crescent Foundation maintains its humanitarian relief activities continuously

Recently, the distribution of food packages, which were prepared for 500 Internally displaced families living in shelters of the Abiyan Province Zinjabar, have been completed.

About 2 million people in Yemen had to migrate to safe areas from their homes due to the civil war. IDPs escaped from the war are trying to survive in shelters that were built on wastelands by themselves. About 6,000 displaced persons live in four makeshift camps in Zinjabar district of Abyan Province/Yemen. The International Blue Crescent Foundation’s Yemeni Office identifies the needs of families living in these camps and regularly distributes food and hygiene packages.

IBC Yemen Office has completed one of these distributions to 500 families living in Amuda and Thamisee camps. The distributed food packages contain 25 kg flour, 20 kg Rice, 10 Kg sugar, 4 liters liquid oil, 500 gr. biscuits and milk powder.

The distribution is done to those families that IBC volunteers identified through a visit to the camps and holding the ID s that we provided as beneficiaries selected. They received their food packages in the Amudia elementary school yard.

The distribution of monthly food packages program is supported by IDRF Canada

Food distribution held for the 500 families which are registered in the camps in the Amudia region of Zinjabar district of Abyan. Food pack which were distributed contains 20 kg flour, 20 kg rice, 10 kg sugar, 4 lt oil and 500 gr biscuit. All of these prepared in Mukalla at the warehouses and transported to Abyan via trucks. By considering the assessment lists which were prepared before for the distribution and checking the names at the distribution site, food packs were distributed by both of IBC staff and 10 volunteers to the families who has on those lists at the garden of Amudia Elementary School in Zinjabar/Abyan. These distributions targeted 500 family members living in 4 camps in that region. Yemen country coordinator of IBC and the logistic coordinator controlled the whole distribution process with the volunteers. The head of the Abyan Governorship's Immigration Coordination Unit was also present at the distribution. The distribution completed after signature lists have been checked. Each of the volunteers was paid a daily fee of $ 30. $1 paid per pack for packaging and delivery price is also included to overall price.