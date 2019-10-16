16 Oct 2019

Flow monitoring points - Migrant Arrivals and Yemeni Returns from Saudi Arabia in September 2019

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 16 Oct 2019 View Original
Displacement Tracking in Yemen includes the monitoring of key migrant and return locations on Yemen's northern border with Saudi Arabia and southern coastal border. Enumerators placed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) monitor the arrivals of migrants and Yemeni nationals in order to identify different patterns and types of migration, including quantitative estimates to help define the population of irregular migrants present in the country. Access constraints limit the ability to collect data at some migrant arrival points. IOM estimates that 10,712 migrants entered Yemen in addition to 3,353 Yemeni returns from Saudia Arabia during September 2019, bringing the number of migrants who have arrived in Yemen in 2019 to 107,781 and the number of Yemeni returnees to 38,706.

