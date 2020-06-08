Flow Monitoring Points | Migrant Arrivals and Yemeni Returns from Saudi Arabia in May 2020

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in Yemen is pleased to share the latest monthly Flow Monitoring Dashboard on movements observed at flow monitoring points in May 2020. The migration has witnessed a significant decline since the emergence of the the Corona virus pandemic

From 1 to 31 May 2020 IOM-DTM estimates that 1,195 migrants entered Yemen and 2,089 Yemeni returned from Saudi Arabia. The migrant caseload has been primarily Ethiopian (88%) and Somalis (12%), with 100% of those tracked heading for Saudi Arabia and no towards Yemen. The migrants are predominantly male (67%), with 18% women and 12% boys and 3% girls also among the travellers.

Through the May 2020 reporting period, the highest arrivals were observed at Shabwah governorate with 835 migrants entering at the Eyn Bamabad monitoring point.

METHODOLOGY:

DTM’s global flow monitoring methodology aims to identify areas prone to internal, cross-border and regional migration. Mobility area assessments are conducted at the national level. DTM teams then collect information at the local level to identify key transit points. Enumerators collect data from key informants at the flow monitoring points: key informants may be transport staff, custom officers, boat operators or migrants themselves. Data is collected through a basic form combined with direct observations – enabling breakdowns.

LIMITATIONS:

Data collected for these exercises should be understood as estimations only. They represent only part of the total flows passing through Yemen. The spatial and temporal coverage of this data collection activity is therefore incomplete. In addition, although data is collected daily, it is collected only during peak hours. The portion of the flows that occur during the uncovered hours is not represented. Data on vulnerability is based on direct observation and should be understood as mainly indicative.