06 Aug 2019

Flow Monitoring Points | Migrant Arrivals and Yemeni Returns from Saudi Arabia, January - June 2019 [EN/AR]

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.67 MB)English version
preview
Download PDF (1.48 MB)Arabic version

Displacement Tracking in Yemen includes the monitoring of key migrant and return locations on Yemen's northern border with Saudi Arabia and southern coastal border. Enumerators placed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) monitor the arrivals of migrants and Yemeni nationals in order to identify different patterns and types of migration, including quantitative estimates to help define the population of irregular migrants present in the country. Access constraints limit the ability to collect data at some migrant arrival points. IOM estimates that 84,378 migrants entered Yemen in addition to 29,419 Yemeni returns from Saudia Arabia from January to June 2019.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

