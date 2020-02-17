17 Feb 2020

Flow Monitoring Points | Migrant Arrivals and Yemeni Returns from Saudi Arabia in January 2020 [EN/AR]

from International Organization for Migration
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in Yemen is pleased to share with you the latest monthly Flow Monitoring Dashboard on movements observed at flow monitoring points in January 2020.

From 1 January to 31 January 2020 IOM-DTM estimates that 11,101 migrants entered Yemen and 3,202 Yemeni returned from Saudi Arabia. The migrant caseload has been primarily Ethiopian (95%) and Somalis (5%), with 94% of those tracked heading for Saudi Arabia and 6% towards Yemen. The migrants are predominantly male (75%), with 15% women and 8% boys and 2% girls also among the travellers.

Through the January 2020 reporting period, the highest arrivals were observed at Lahj governorate with 5,089 migrants entering at the Al-Arah monitoring point.

METHODOLOGY: DTM’s global flow monitoring methodology aims to identify areas prone to internal, cross-border and regional migration. Mobility area assessments are conducted at the national level. DTM teams then collect information at the local level to identify key transit points. Enumerators collect data from key informants at the flow monitoring points: key informants may be transport staff, custom officers, boat operators or migrants themselves. Data is collected through a basic form combined with direct observations –enabling breakdowns.

LIMITATIONS: Data collected for these exercises should be understood as estimations only. They represent only part of the total flows passing through Yemen. The spatial and temporal coverage of this data collection activity is therefore incomplete. In addition, although data is collected daily, it is collected only during peak hours. The portion of the flows that occur during the uncovered hours is not represented. Data on vulnerability is based on direct observation and should be understood as mainly indicative.

