19 Jan 2020

Flow Monitoring Points - Migrant Arrivals and Yemeni Returns from Saudi Arabia in 2019

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 19 Jan 2020
Download PDF (1.55 MB)

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) monitors key migrant arrival and Yemeni return locations on Yemen's northern border with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and southern coastal border. Enumerators placed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) record arrivals of migrants and Yemeni nationals in order to identify different patterns and types of migration, including quantitative estimates to help define the population of irregular migrants present in the country. Access constraints limit the ability to collect data at some migrant arrival points. IOM estimates that 138,213 migrants entered Yemen in addition to 50,065 Yemeni returns from KSA during 2019.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

