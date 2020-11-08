Flow Monitoring Points | Migrant Arrivals and Yemeni Returns in October 2020 [EN/AR]

IOM Yemen DTM’s Flow Monitoring Regstry (FMR) monitors key migrant arrival and Yemeni return locations on Yemen's northern border with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and southern coastal border. Enumerators placed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) record arrivals of migrants and returning Yemeni nationals in order to identify dierent patterns and types of migration, including quantitative estimates to help dene the population of irregular migrants entering the country.

FMR is not representative of all flows in Yemen and should be understood as only indicative of the individuals captured at FMPs during the timeframe indicated. Access constraints limit the ability to collect data at some migrant arrival points.

IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 1,038 migrants entered Yemen. Currently, IOM Yemen DTM does not have access to Manfath Alwadeeah FMP and therefore cannot report on Yemeni returnees. Since the beginning of 2020 until 31 October 2020, an estimated 34,160 migrants arrived to Yemen, and 13,895 Yemenis returned from KSA, while another 266 Yemenis returned from the Horn of Africa.