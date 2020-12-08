Flow Monitoring Points | Migrant Arrivals and Yemeni Returns in November 2020

IOM Yemen DTM’s Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) monitors key migrant arrival and Yemeni return locations on Yemen's northern border with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and southern coastal border. Enumerators placed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) record arrivals of migrants and returning Yemeni nationals in order to identify dierent patterns and types of migration, and to provide quantitative estimates to help dene the population of irregular migrants entering the country. FMR is not representative of all flows in Yemen and should be understood as only indicative of the individuals recorded at FMPs during the timeframe indicated. Access constraints limit the ability to collect data at some migrant arrival points.

IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 1,340 migrants entered Yemen. Currently, IOM Yemen DTM does not have access to Manfath Alwadeeah FMP, on the KSA-Yemen land border point, and therefore cannot report information on Yemeni returnees. From 1st January to 30th November 2020, an estimated 35,500 migrants arrived in Yemen, and 13,895 Yemenis returned from KSA, while another 266 Yemenis returned from the Horn of Africa