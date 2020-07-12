Flow Monitoring Points | Migrant Arrivals and Yemeni Returns in June 2020

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in Yemen is pleased to share the latest monthly Flow Monitoring Dashboard on movements observed at flow monitoring points in June 2020. The migration has witnessed a significant decline since the emergence of the Coronavirus pandemic.

From 1 to 30 of June 2020 IOM-DTM estimates that 749 migrants entered Yemen and 259 Yemeni returned from Republic of Djibouti. The migrant caseload has been primarily Ethiopian (90%) and Somalis (10%), with 100% of those tracked heading for Saudi Arabia and no towards Yemen. The migrants are predominantly male (67%), with 17% women and 13% boys and 3% girls also among the travellers.

Through the June 2020 reporting period, the highest arrivals were observed at Shabwah governorate with 749 migrants entering at the Eyn Bamabad and Al Khabyah monitoring points.

METHODOLOGY

DTM’s global flow monitoring methodology aims to identify areas prone to internal, cross-border and regional migration. Mobility area assessments are conducted at the national level. DTM teams then collect information at the local level to identify key transit points. Enumerators collect data from key informants at the flow monitoring points: key informants may be transport staff, custom officers, boat operators or migrants themselves. Data is collected through a basic form combined with direct observations –enabling breakdowns.

LIMITATIONS

Data collected for these exercises should be understood as estimations only. They represent only part of the total flows passing through Yemen. The spatial and temporal coverage of this data collection activity is therefore incomplete. In addition, although data is collected daily, it is collected only during peak hours. The portion of the flows that occur during the uncovered hours is not represented. Data on vulnerability is based on direct observation and should be understood as mainly indicative.