Flow Monitoring Points | Migrant Arrivals and Yemeni Returns in July 2020 [EN/AR]

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) monitors key migrant arrival and Yemeni return locations on Yemen's northern border with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and southern coastal border. Enumerators placed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) record arrivals of migrants and Yemeni nationals' returns in order to identify dierent patterns and types of migration, including quantitative estimates to help dene the population of irregular migrants entering the country. Access constraints limit the ability to collect data at some migrant arrival points. IOM estimates that 572 migrants entered Yemen in addition to 370 Yemeni returns from KSA 363 and 07 from Somalia during July 2020 bringing the number of migrants who have arrived in Yemen in 2020 to 32,189 and the number of Yemeni returnees from KSA to 13,417 and from Horn of Africa to 266.