Flow Monitoring Points | Migrant Arrivals and Yemeni Returns in January to June 2020

IOM’s DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) was launched in Yemen in April 2015 in an effort to better inform the humanitarian community about the location and needs of the displaced populations in Yemen. By the end of 2016, IOM began the implementation of Flow Monitoring (FM) assessments as part of DTM activities in order to monitor the human mobility of other country nationals in Yemen and the return of Yemeni nationals from the neighboring countries The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) monitors key migrant arrival and Yemeni return locations on Yemen›s northern border with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and southern coastal border. Enumerators placed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) record arrivals of migrants and Yemeni nationals› returns in order to identify different patterns and types of migration, including quantitative estimates to help define the population of irregular migrants entering the country. Access constraints limit the ability to collect data at some migrant arrival points.