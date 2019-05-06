Flow Monitoring Points | 2018 Migrant Arrivals and Yemeni Returns from Saudi Arabia in Mar 2019 [EN/AR]

March 2019 MIGRANT ARRIVALS: 13,299

Displacement Tracking in Yemen includes the monitoring of key migrant and return locations on Yemen's northern border with Saudi Arabia and southern coastal border. Enumerators placed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) monitor the arrivals of migrants and Yemeni nationals in order to identify different patterns and types of migration, including quantitative estimates to help define the population of irregular migrants present in the country. Access constraints limit the ability to collect data at some migrant arrival points. IOM estimates that 13,299 migrants entered Yemen in addition to 5,462 Yemeni returns from Saudia Arabia during March 2019 brining the number of migrants who have arrived in Yemen in 2019 to 37,109 in addition to 15,251 of Yemeni returnees.