Flow Monitoring Points | 2018 Migrant Arrivals and Yemeni Returns from Saudi Arabia - January 2019

Displacement Tracking in Yemen includes the monitoring of key migrant and return locations on Yemen's northern border with Saudi Arabia and southern coastal border. Enumerators placed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) monitor the arrivals and departures of migrants and Yemeni nationals in order to identify different patterns and types of migration, including estimations to help define the population of irregular migrants present in the country. Access constraints limit the ability to collect data at all migrant departure and arrival points. Utilizing data collected at key migrant departure points throughout the Horn of Africa (66,747), and in combination with Yemen migrant arrival data (93,091), IOM estimates that 159,838 migrants entered Yemen in 2018.