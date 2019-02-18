18 Feb 2019

Flow Monitoring Points | 2018 Migrant Arrivals and Yemeni Returns from Saudi Arabia - January 2019

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Jan 2019
preview
Download PDF (568.72 KB)

Displacement Tracking in Yemen includes the monitoring of key migrant and return locations on Yemen's northern border with Saudi Arabia and southern coastal border. Enumerators placed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) monitor the arrivals and departures of migrants and Yemeni nationals in order to identify different patterns and types of migration, including estimations to help define the population of irregular migrants present in the country. Access constraints limit the ability to collect data at all migrant departure and arrival points. Utilizing data collected at key migrant departure points throughout the Horn of Africa (66,747), and in combination with Yemen migrant arrival data (93,091), IOM estimates that 159,838 migrants entered Yemen in 2018.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.