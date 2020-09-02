Yemen
Flash Update: YER Exchange Rate Volatility (29 August 2020)
Attachments
The exchange rate in Yemen continues to fluctuate, having reached an average of approximately 794.3 YER per 1 USD in the fourth week of August in IRG controlled areas. Compared to July average exchange rates in which we witnessed a 3-week stability in between W2 and W4 of July, the exchange rates have started to increase again with an increase of 37 YER per USD witnessed in August alone. Field visits to several exchange companies in IRG controlled locations indicated the following:
The exchange rates varied from one company to another, within the range of 785 to 802 YER per 1 USD, with the majority averaging above 790 YER per 1 USD
The highest recorded weekly average exchange rate was in Taizz at 798 YER per 1 USD
The lowest recorded weekly average exchange rate was in Al Hodeida at 790 YER per 1 USD In the DFA controlled locations we witnessed the same relative stability with an average of 604.7 YER per 1 USD during the 4th week of August 2020.
Compared to the January exchange rate, the YER has depreciated (21.97%) to reach 794.3 YER per 1 USD compared to 651.2 YER per 1 USD rate in IRG controlled locations. In reference to the mentioned depreciation we have noticed that (62.5%) took place between June and the fourth week of August 2020, indicating that the rate of volatility remains alarming. Cash and Markets focal points in Yemen have attributed the potential causes for the instability as the following:
Sharp decrease of remittance from Yemeni expatriates being transferred into Yemen
Clashes between STC and IRG continue to take place sporadically
IRG vs DFA exchange rate difference (31.57 % difference)
Brokers buying USD from the market on behalf of traders
Exchange shops sporadic closure and reopening
COVID 19 Micro and Macro economic implications
Limited availability of USD in the local market
Increasing numbers of the newly printed Yemeni Riyal notes being circulated by the CBY-Aden in IRG controlled areas with restrictions on usage still enforced by the CBY-Sanaa in the DFA controlled areas.