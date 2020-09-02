Flash Update: YER Exchange Rate Volatility (29 August 2020)

The lowest recorded weekly average exchange rate was in Al Hodeida at 790 YER per 1 USD In the DFA controlled locations we witnessed the same relative stability with an average of 604.7 YER per 1 USD during the 4th week of August 2020.

Compared to the January exchange rate, the YER has depreciated (21.97%) to reach 794.3 YER per 1 USD compared to 651.2 YER per 1 USD rate in IRG controlled locations. In reference to the mentioned depreciation we have noticed that (62.5%) took place between June and the fourth week of August 2020, indicating that the rate of volatility remains alarming. Cash and Markets focal points in Yemen have attributed the potential causes for the instability as the following: