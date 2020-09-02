Flash Update: YER Exchange Rate Volatility (21 June 2020)

Exchange rates varied from one company to another, within the range of 700 to 750 YER per 1 USD, with the majority averaging above 740 YER per 1 USD

Black market exchange rates (brokers) have reached 780 YER per 1 USD, even though the exchange companies have reopened for business Compared to the January exchange rate, the YER has increased 13.67% to 740 YER per 1 USD in Aden, compared to 651 YER per 1 USD rate in January. The main depreciation of this increase (63%) took place between mid-May and the second of week of June, indicating that the rate of volatility remains alarming.

Cash and Markets focal points in Yemen have attributed the potential causes for the instability as the following: