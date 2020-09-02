Yemen
Flash Update: YER Exchange Rate Volatility (21 June 2020)
The exchange rate in Yemen continues to fluctuate, having reached approximately 740 YER per 1 USD.
Nonetheless, the exchange association requested all exchange companies to reopen on the 16th of June 2020 and operate normally, noting that the requirement for the central bank to intervene to stabilize the market has not materialized. Field visits to several exchange companies in Aden indicated the following:
Exchange rates varied from one company to another, within the range of 700 to 750 YER per 1 USD, with the majority averaging above 740 YER per 1 USD
Most exchange companies refrained from selling foreign currencies and were only making purchases
Black market exchange rates (brokers) have reached 780 YER per 1 USD, even though the exchange companies have reopened for business Compared to the January exchange rate, the YER has increased 13.67% to 740 YER per 1 USD in Aden, compared to 651 YER per 1 USD rate in January. The main depreciation of this increase (63%) took place between mid-May and the second of week of June, indicating that the rate of volatility remains alarming.
Cash and Markets focal points in Yemen have attributed the potential causes for the instability as the following:
Sharp decrease of remittance from Yemeni expatriates being transferred into Yemen
Clashes between STC and IRG continue to take place
IRG vs DFA exchange rate difference (19% difference)
Traders collecting all USD from market to be used for importing goods, as Central Bank is not supporting with USD