Flash Update: Escalation and Response in Marib Governorate - Issue #9 | 12 October 2021

SITUATION UPDATE

Intense fighting continues across frontline areas in Marib Governorate, with hostilities particularly rife in Sirwah,

Rahabah, Mahilyah, and Al Abidyah Districts. Since the start of the escalation in January 2021, nearly 44,000 people have been displaced.

In Al Abdiyah District of Marib where clashes are currently ongoing, nearly 4,000 families are estimated to be stranded within the frontlines. Severe shortage of medical supplies and other essential commodities in the district are being reported with no humanitarian access to the area.

Recent escalation in fighting across five districts bordering Al Bayda and Marib Governorates led to more displacement. The situation remains volatile with further displacements expected given the shifting frontlines.

An estimated 70 percent of those newly displaced are women. Urgent needs as reported by partners include medical supplies, additional food assistance, non-food items, clothing and protection of civilians still trapped between frontlines.

With continued fighting, more civilians are expected to continue to flee towards the east of Sirwah, Rhabah, Al Jubah, Hareeb Districts and into Marib City and Hadramout Governorate, where IDP sites are already crowded and response capacities overstretched.