Flash Update: Escalation and Response in Marib Governorate - Issue #7 | 20 Feb - 10 Mar 2021

SITUATION UPDATE

Intense clashes which broke out in several districts of Marib Governorate in the first week of February 2021 have continued, leading to the displacement of more than 11,000 people, most of them from Sirwah District, which has seen the heaviest fighting.

Marib Governorate already hosts an estimated one million Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in 125 IDP sites. Sirwah District hosts around 30,000 displaced people in at least 14 displacement sites, and there are reports of fighting close to several of these sites.

The newly displaced are some of the most vulnerable; with an estimated 70 per cent being women. Urgent needs as reported by partners include additional food assistance, non-food items, clothing and protection of civilians still trapped between frontlines.

With continued fighting, more civilians are expected to continue to flee towards the eastern outskirts of Sirwah and into Marib City, where IDP sites are already crowded and response capacities are overstretched. Should hostilities move towards the city and surrounding areas, 385,000 people could be displaced to the suburbs of Marib City and to areas in Hadramout Governorate.