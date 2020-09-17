Flash Update: Escalation and Response in Marib Governorate - Issue #5 | 17 September 2020

SITUATION UPDATE

The situation in and around Marib remains volatile. Heavy fighting continues and has increased along frontlines in recent weeks, including along the governorate’s borders with Al Jawf, Sana’a and Al Bayda Governorates.

Increased hostilities on the outskirts of Majzar, Medghal, Mahalyah and Rahabah districts continue to cause new waves of displacements into Marib City and surrounding areas. Two new IDP hosting sites have been established in Marib Al Wadi to support the newly displaced – given the unpredictable security situation, additional sites are being planned planned in districts Sirwah and Al Jouba according to IOM.

The escalation in fighting has led to an influx of internally displaced persons (IDPs). Initial reports estimate more than 3,000 households (18,000 individuals)) have been displaced since the beginning of September 2020 alone.

Urgent needs as reported by partners include additional food assistance, non-food items, clothing and protection of civilians still trapped between the frontlines.