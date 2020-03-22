Flash Update: Escalation and Response in Marib Al Jawf and Sana'a Governorates - Issue #4 | 22 March 2020

SITUATION UPDATE

The upsurge in hostilities that began in mid-January in Marib, Al Jawf and Sana’a Governorates, continued into March, resulting in heavy displacement, spike in civilian casualties and damaging civilian infrastructure. Intense clashes broke out in Al Hazm City, Al Jawf Governorate, on 1 March causing massive displacement of civilians, with over 12,000 people estimated to be displaced within 24 hours.

Fighting across the three governorates has caused further displacement, with an estimated 40,000 people having fled their homes between 19 January and 18 March 2020. Most of those displaced persons are in Marib City and surrounding areas, staying in overcrowded public buildings, in displacement sites and with the local community. Nearly 5,000 are scattered in Nihm and Bani Hushaysh District in Sana’a Governorate. The actual number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) is likely to be higher as many families are staying with the host families and may not have been included in estimates.

To date, 6,491 newly displaced households (38,946 individuals) have been identified by the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM). With reportedly increasing displacement a new camp, entitled Al Khair has been established by IOM and local authorities to host displaced families from Al Jawf Governorate.

Urgent needs as reported by partners include additional food assistance, non-food items, clothing and protection of civilians still trapped between the frontlines.