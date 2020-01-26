26 Jan 2020

Flash Update: Escalation and Response in Marib Al Jawf and Sana'a Governorates - Issue #1 | 26 January 2020

Report
from United Nations Population Fund
Published on 26 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (2.21 MB)

SITUATION UPDATE

  • Since 19 January 2020, a heavy military offensive commenced in Marib, Sana'a and Al Jawf Governorates, resulting in the displacement of more than 900 households (6,300 individuals), with reportedly increasing displacement.

  • Most households have been displaced to Marib, Sana’a and Al Jawf Governorates; in particular to districts of Al Hazm, Al Khalq, Bani Husheish and Ma’rib Al Wady.

  • Of those newly displaced, 36 percent are displaced to collective sites, while the remaining 64 percent are residing with the host community.

  • Urgent needs as reported by partners include additional food assistance, nonfood items, clothing and protection of civilians still trapped between the frontlines

