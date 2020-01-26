Flash Update: Escalation and Response in Marib Al Jawf and Sana'a Governorates - Issue #1 | 26 January 2020

SITUATION UPDATE

Since 19 January 2020, a heavy military offensive commenced in Marib, Sana'a and Al Jawf Governorates, resulting in the displacement of more than 900 households (6,300 individuals), with reportedly increasing displacement.

Most households have been displaced to Marib, Sana’a and Al Jawf Governorates; in particular to districts of Al Hazm, Al Khalq, Bani Husheish and Ma’rib Al Wady.

Of those newly displaced, 36 percent are displaced to collective sites, while the remaining 64 percent are residing with the host community.