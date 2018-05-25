Five people dead, 40 missing in Yemen's Socotra after cyclone

by Reuters Friday, 25 May 2018 17:59 GMT

Yemen declared a state of emergency on Thursday for Socotra (Updates casualties, dateline)

By Mohammed Mokhashaf

ADEN, May 25 (Reuters) - Five people were killed and at least 40 missing on the Yemeni island of Socotra on Friday as Cyclone Mekunu pummelled the area before making its way to the Arabian Peninsula's southern coast.

