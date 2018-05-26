First UAE relief plane loaded with 40 tonnes of humanitarian and food aid arrives in Socotra

SOCOTRA, 26th May, 2018 (WAM) -- The first UAE relief plane carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian and food aid arrived on Saturday in Socotra, Yemen.

The assistance is provided by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, KF, to the population of the island that was struck by Cyclone Mekuno, turning it into a disaster area.

The aid is being provided, based upon the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the instructions of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the KF.

The KF and the Emirates Red Crescent teams began distribution of the aid to the people on the island, in light of the urgent need of the population in the areas most affected by the cyclone, especially the coastal areas and those locations close to the valleys, which are difficult to access, due to the cyclone. The Qalensia district was declared the most affected in the tropical state.

A KF official source noted, "The assistance is a continuation of the aid, under the instructions of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to help the Yemeni people, based on the feelings of brotherhood and the desire of His Highness to alleviate the daily suffering, in light of the dire circumstances of the population through the provision of basic commodities and foodstuff, especially during the holy month of Ramadan."

Regarding supporting and rebuilding the infrastructure, the UAE relief teams have succeeded in reopening a number of main roads on the island, which were blocked due to the cyclone.

Working within the framework of its continuous support for the population of Socotra, the KF has provided 10,000 Ramadan food baskets through a sea and air bridge.

WAM/Hazem Hussein/Tariq alfaham