26 Jun 2018

The First Saudi Relief Airlift for Al Hudaydah Arrives in Aden

Report
from Government of Saudi Arabia
Published on 26 Jun 2018

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 26, 2018 - Today, the first Saudi aid airlift to provide urgent aid to the people of Al Hudaydah arrived in Aden. The two relief planes carried 70 tons of shelter and food aid, and were sent to Yemen by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief). The relief aid will be transported to Al Hudaydah to provide urgent assistance to the people there, and a specialized team from KSrelief will monitor and supervise distribution to the governorate's most vulnerable residents.

The Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, said in a press statement that the airlift is being carried out according to directives from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who have instructed the center to make all possible efforts to meet the humanitarian needs of those living in the most crisis-affected areas in Yemen. Residents of the Al Hudaydah governorate are suffering serious ongoing hardships as a result of living under the control of Houthi militia groups.

KSrelief has implemented 262 programs and projects in Yemen with the cooperation of international and local humanitarian partners and Yemen's legitimate government. The center provides impartial, comprehensive aid to all parts of the country with the goal alleviating the suffering of all Yemenis.

Ends

LINK TO DOWNLOAD PHOTO AND VIDEO CONTENT

Media Contact
For any queries, please contact:
The Center for International Communication, Ministry of Media, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia;
Telephone: +966 56 221 3395
Email: cic@moci.gov.sa

