First flight from Sana'a airport, Yemen, since 2016

In response to the first flight from Sana'a airport in Yemen this week, the Oxfam in Yemen country director, Ferran Puig, said:

“The re-opening of Sana’a airport is a positive step that restores hope for an end to the suffering of millions of Yemenis after seven harrowing years of conflict. Regular flights will help people get much needed medical help. The re-opening also helps pave the way to extending the current truce beyond the end of May deadline."

"Oxfam welcomes the commitment of all parties to the conflict in maintaining the truce and ensuring the re-opening of the airport. The opportunity should now be seized to create a comprehensive peace process to bring lasting peace to Yemen and to end the humanitarian crisis."

"It is crucial that negotiations now start to reopen the roads to Taiz to ease the suffering of civilians in the city."

Notes to editors

According to the Sana’a-based office of the ministry of health, more than 320,000 medical cases were unable to travel for treatment due to the closure of the airport, while more than 28,000 cancer patients died as a result of the lack of required medical supplies.

