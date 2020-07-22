Finally, Ibrahim is Recovering from a Rare Disease: Success story

Aِِِِِِِِِl Hali District, Al Hudaydah Gov.

“Before you examine the body of a patient, be patient to learn his history. For once you learn his history, you will also come to know his body.”

Out of every 50,000 children, a child comes down with a syndrome known as Sturge -Weber. A five-year-old boy, (Ibrahim Hussein) suffered from a Sturge -Weber Syndrome since he was born. Unfortunately, he was misdiagnosed as epilepsy by many doctors when admitted to different hospitals in Sana’a Gov, which compounded the suffering of him, and increased his cramping.

The Integrated Project of Health, Nutrition, and WASH was a divine gift for Ibrahim and his family through the interventions that were conducted in Al Hali District, Al Hudaydah Gov. The project aimed to rehabilitate an abandoned health center, and provide doctors and free medicine, so Ibrahim was diagnosed and treated well by one of those doctors.

“A Correct Diagnosis is Three-fourths of the Remedy.”

Dr. Saleem Jarallah was able to diagnose Ibrahim’s condition as a rare medical condition called (Sturge-Weber-Syndrome). In light of this, the treatment journey for Ibrahim began, whose poor family had ceased buying medicine as a result of severe deficiency due to the high price of the epilepsy medication that previous doctors prescribed for the child’s condition. Furthermore, the prescribed medicine did not give a result indicating an improvement in the child's condition.

"We had lost hope that Ibrahim would return to his normal life, and we treated his condition as an incurable disease. Though once we got to know (22 May Health Center) offering free treatment, we visited the center and we met the doctor who was able to diagnose his condition." Says, Ibrahim's father. He also added saying, "Dr. Saleem treated my son as one of his children throughout the course of treatment."

Building Foundation for Development (BFD), funded by Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF), provided medicines for Ibrahim's rare illness, where he recovered from epileptic seizures, and the smile returned to his face after many years of suffering and pain.