Final Report : Integrated WASH and C4D Intervention in Al Jawf and Sa’ada Governorates (2018-2019) Salim Wa Al Diyra Project, Al Jawf Gov.

Executive Summary

A lack of water and poor water quality increase the risk of diarrhea and cholera in Al Jawf Governorate, which kill approximately hundreds of people every year. BFD funded by the UNICEF could not stand idly by and let the residents of Al Hazm District in Al Jawf Governorate endure the shortage of water more; consequently, they conducted a project to provide them with water. The project aimed to rehabilitate a borehole named (Salim Was Al Diyra), install pumping solar energy system, build an elevated reservoir, install water network lines, and build a control room as well as a wall for the solar panels. The overall implementation of work in Salim Wa Al Diyra Project has been done, and the percentage-ofcompletion (PoC) of the Water Project is 94.85%, and 97,53% of the Solar Energy Project.