Final Report : Integrated WASH and C4D Intervention in Al Jawf and Sa’ada Governorates (2018-2019) Sewage Networks’ Project, Dammaj – Al Safra District – Sa’ada Gov.

Executive Summary

Sanitation and hygiene are critical to health, survival, and development. Many governorates in Yemen are challenged in providing adequate sanitation for their populations, leaving people at risk for water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH)-related diseases. Sa'ada Governorate is one of the affected areas in Yemen, which its districts have no sewage networks and others have destroyed ones. Thus, BFD funded by UNICEF launched a project in Dammaj – Al Safra District, where half the houses, as well as sewage networks, are destroyed due to the internal conflict that happened a few years ago. The project aimed to install two separate sewage networks with a length of 9641 m, and construct collection basins with a total capacity of 2000 m3. The first sewage network is in the north of Dammaj, which has a length of 5556 m with a collection septic tank with a capacity of 900 m3 that divided into five basins, three are roofed; whereas, two are with open roofs. The second sewage network is in the south of Dammaj, which has a length of 4,085 m; moreover, it consists of three separate sewage networks, and each network has a collection septic tank with a capacity of 1100 m3.