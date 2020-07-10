Final Report : Integrated WASH and C4D Intervention in Al Jawf and Sa’ada Governorates (2018-2019) Al Asha'ah Village Project, Al Jawf Gov.

Executive Summary

“Clean water, basic toilets, and good hygiene practices are essential for the survival and development of children. Today, there are around 2.4 billion people who do not use improved sanitation and 663 million who do not have access to improved water sources.” “Without these basic needs, the lives of millions of children are at risk. For children under five, water- and sanitation-related diseases are one of the leading causes of death. Every day, over 800 children die from preventable diseases caused by poor water, and a lack of sanitation and hygiene.”

BFD funded by UNICEF works in impoverished districts in Al Jawf governorate to provide potable water and lessen the burden on women and children by launching projects that reduce the distance to water collection points. In Al Asha'ah Village, Al Ghayl District, BFD constructed an elevated reservoir, installed pumping solar energy, rehabilitated a control room, installed water network lines, and built a wall for the solar panels. These implemented components relieved householders from the suffering, family hardship, and strife of walking far distances to provide daily water sustenance in small buckets, pans, and plastic jerry cans.