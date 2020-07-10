Yemen
Final Report : Integrated WASH and C4D Intervention in Al Jawf and Sa’ada Governorates (2018-2019) Al Ghayl Village Project, Al Jawf Gov.
Executive Summary
Water is one of the basic necessities of life. Safe water is especially critical for children, who are the most vulnerable to water-related diseases. BFD funded by UNICEF works in impoverished districts in Al Jawf governorate to provide potable water, and lessen the burden on women and children by launching a project that reduces the distance to water collection points in Al Ghayl District, which is one of the most water-affected districts in Al Jawf. The project aimed to rehabilitate three elevated reservoirs, establish pumping solar energy, build a control room, establish water network lines, and build a wall for the solar panels. All those components were implemented in Al Ghayl Village Project to decrease the householders’ suffering from walking for a long time fetching water by using buckets and jerry cans.