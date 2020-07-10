Final Report : Integrated WASH and C4D Intervention in Al Jawf and Sa’ada Governorates (2018-2019)

Executive Summary

BFD funded by UNICEF implemented a project called "Integrated WASH and C4D Intervention in Al Jawf and Sa’ada Governorates". This project targeted seven districts of Al Jawf Governorate and one district of Sa'ada Gov. Regarding Al Jawf Governorate, Water and Solar Energy Projects were conducted. Moreover, C4D activities were carried out in two districts, and Hygiene Kits as well as ceramic filters (HKs & CFs) were distributed. In Sa'ada Governorate, BFD installed two separate sewage networks with a length of 9641 m, and constructed collection basins with a total capacity of 2000 m3.