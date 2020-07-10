Final Report : Integrated WASH and C4D Intervention in Al Jawf and Sa’ada Governorates (2018-2019) Al Nabiyah Project, Al Jawf Gov.

Executive Summary

BFD funded by UNICEF implemented Water and Solar Energy Projects in Al Nabiyah Village, Khab Wa Al Sha’af District, Al Jawf Gov. In which water networks were installed with a length of 13,408 m, and a reservoir 40 M3 as well as a control room were constructed. Moreover, solar panels 9600 Watt were installed in order to help to operate the process of transforming water from the borehole to the reservoir. All in all, these implemented components relieved Al Nabiyah Village householders from the suffering, family hardship, and strife of walking far distances to provide daily water sustenance in small buckets, pans, and plastic jerry cans.