Final Report : Integrated WASH and C4D Intervention in Al Jawf and Sa’ada Governorates (2018-2019) Al Humaydat Project, Al Jawf Gov.

Executive Summary

BFD funded by UNICEF implemented Water and Solar Energy Projects in Al Humaydat District, Al Jawf Gov. In which water networks were installed with a length of 13000 m, and an elevated reservoir 50 M 3 as well as control room were rehabilitated. Moreover, solar panels 11520 Watt were installed in order to help to operate the process of transforming water from the borehole to the elevated reservoir. All in all, these implemented components relieved Al Humaydat householders from the suffering, family hardship, and strife of walking far distances to provide daily water sustenance in small buckets, pans, and plastic jerry cans.