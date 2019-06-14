14 Jun 2019

Final external evaluation report of Concern's disaster response in Yemen

Report
from Concern Worldwide, Disasters Emergency Committee, ACTED
Published on 21 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.72 MB)

In response to the growing needs and thanks to Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) funding, Concern Worldwide and ACTED designed a programme that worked through relevant coordination mechanisms and partnerships to scale-up capacity through improved WASH standards and cash transfers, in order to support an integrated approach and prevent the situation from further deteriorating.

Phase 1 of the programme ran from 20 January until 30 June 2017. Over this period, one-off cash transfers were provided to 1,960 households in order to increase their ability to meet their immediate needs. This project reached 16,506 IDPs and host community individuals in four districts of Al Jawf governorate, within which people were facing dire needs due to the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

Phase 2, implemented from August 1 2017 until 31 of August 2018, targeted the WASH needs of communities in Sa’ada and Hudaydah, improving access to clean water for 202,720 individuals through rehabilitation of water points and the training of water management committees.

This report presents the findings of the final evaluation conducted from September to October 2018.

