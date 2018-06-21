21 Jun 2018

The fighting must stop – To create a space for peace

Report
from Oxfam
Published on 20 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (222.25 KB)

Attacking Hodeida city, after its airport, would be a far greater threat to Yemeni civilians

The Saudi- and UAE-led coalition has ignored all warnings and combined forces have pressed ahead to take Hodeida airport. The advance must now stop and efforts be refocused on peace. Taking the battle to a densely-populated city will have a much higher humanitarian toll.

There has already been a fierce fight around Mandher, the village close to the airport, where 2000 residents were trapped in the middle of a war zone; there was no safe passage for civilians to evacuate and ambulances could not reach there to tend to injured people. As one resident said on 16 June: ‘The humanitarian situation is at its worst and many people have been injured and two have been killed. The people want to a chance to evacuate to Hodeida or any other place but they couldn't.’

Those who can leave, do. Several thousand people have fled from all three districts of Hodeida city (Hawk, Al Hali and Al Meena); many more are trapped and terrified, too afraid or unable to leave.

The longer this continues, the deeper the humanitarian cost will be – in Hodeida and across the country – with impacts on food, water, nutrition, education and livelihoods. For example, it is currently the harvesting season for dates, but fighting is preventing farmers from harvesting and selling their crops. Already, 14 out of 26 districts in Hodeida are in ‘pre-famine’ conditions.

The Saudi- and UAE-led coalition has presented a ‘relief’ plan, but this should be seen as an exercise in public relations. It is precisely this same coalition that deepened suffering with its port blockade in November 2017, which prevented or reduced humanitarian and commercial trade for months. And many areas under Coalition control are suffering from extreme food insecurity right now.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.