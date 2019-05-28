Fetching water has been always my shadow

In a countryside, particularly in the midst of a remote area …between the beauties of nature and hardships of life, an aged man lives with his family in a small cabin. Yes, the landscape is breathtaking, but the water shortage is heartbreaking!

Looking for enough water to survive is a human tragedy. Mahyoub Mohammed Nasr, who is in his sixties, lives in Al-Ahmol area of Fara Al-Udayn district, Ibb Governorate. It is really saddening that he keeps struggling to secure his family despite his age.

Every morning, the elderly man walks for a long distance through a mountainous area, carrying his jerry water cans to get them filled with water. Mahyoub has nowhere else to go grab some water except Al-Hasha well, which takes him an hour to get there. He wishes that he could arrive to the well before it is too late.

In fact, Al-Hasha well is densely packed with vulnerable people who always fight in line to get their turn. Worst of all, the aged man is incapable of lowering the bucket into the well and pulling the bucket for many times to fill his jerry cans.

Unlike walking with empty jerry water cans, it is extremely painful for an aged man to go back home almost for an hour with filled jerry water cans through a mountainous road. “Shouldering a huge burden of responsibility is exactly what made me do so. I believe that there is always tomorrow no matter how much pain we feel now.”