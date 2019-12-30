FAO Yemen Situation Report, December 2019

Key points

Conflict continues to drive hunger in Yemen. It is threatening agricultural livelihoods, destroying assets, limiting income opportunities stimulating displacement and weakening purchasing power.

A total of 15.9 million people were severely food insecure despite ongoing humanitrarian assistance (IPC report December 2018 - January 2019). A follow up hotspot analysis indiciated 1.2 million people in 29 accessible districts of the 45 districts were severely food insecure between July and September 2019 (IPC hotspot analysis).

In November 2019, more than 49 400 suspected cases of cholera were reported, with 16 related deaths (Cholera Situation, World Health Organization, November 2019). Flash floods could increase the risk of cholera spreading.

Soaring fuel prices are limiting crop cultivation and escalating food prices, and outbreaks of fall armyworm and desert locusts are endangering the food security and livelihoods of communities.