FAO Project Highlights: Yemen - Support to the Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (OSRO/YEM/903/USA)

Activities implemented:

• Conducted bimonthly national-level cluster meetings and monthly meetings at nine subnational clusters.

• Developed guidance document outlining distribution arrangements for all cluster activities in the context of coronavirus disease 2019.

• Developed a Strategic Response Plan, which fed into the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Yemen and 2020 extended HRP.

• Produced and circulated briefs, bulletins, snapshots, and response and gap analysis infographics to partners with real-time data to inform strategic decision-making and humanitarian response options.

• Supported district-level Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) hotspot analysis for 29 districts in 2019 and partial IPC analysis for 133 districts in 2020.

• Regularly participated in Humanitarian County Team and Inter-Cluster Coordination Mechanism meetings.

• Trained partners on emergency response, cluster-endorsed food security outcome indicators, data collection and sampling, minimum cluster standards, community engagement approaches, livelihood programming and IPC analysis.

• Conducted 2019 annual Country Cluster Performance Monitoring.

• Led project strategic technical reviews, prioritizations and/or vetting processes within various funding mechanisms.

• Developed cluster-wide contingency plans to bolster emergency preparedness and response capacities.

Results:

• FSAC continued playing vital role in collecting, analysing and sharing information important for cluster partners, stakeholders and the wider humanitarian community to make informed, evidence-based and strategic decisions.

• Successfully coordinated the delivery of emergency food assistance and/or livelihood support to 13.4 million vulnerable Yemenis, including in hard-to-reach areas.

• Supported, equipped and strengthened capacity of cluster partners to respond to hazards or new shocks, and improved the quality of the food security response.

• Enhanced inter-cluster collaboration and strengthening of linkages and convergence of programming with Nutrition, Health and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Clusters.