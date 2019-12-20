20 Dec 2019

FAO launches third edition of Food Security Analysis Training Workshop in Yemen

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 20 Dec 2019 View Original

A training workshop organized by FAO in collaboration with the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) National Technical Working Group (NTWG) aims to provide trainees with skills and information on food security phase classification, information analysis, tools, procedures, key standards, and how to analyze the food insecurity situation and severity in Yemen.

The IPC training workshop started its third edition today in Sana’a, with the participation of 40 trainees representing the Government, and a wide array of international and local organizations from across Yemen. “Our goal today is to ensure that Yemen analysis is based on accurate evidence-based information following acceptable international standards,” said Andrea Berloffa, FAO Senior Resilience Officer, at the workshop’s opening session. “This is the goal of IPC and FAO’s role as a leading partner, providing an enabling environment through continuous capacity building of our partners.”

In his speech, Mr Berloffa also encouraged the participants to take advantage of this training as a first step to becoming a globally recognized IPC practitioner. Majid Al-Mutawakel, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, praised FAO’s role and support for food security programs in Yemen. “This training workshop is one of the qualitative programs for qualifying participants in the field of food security information analysis through the mechanism of IPC”.

Coordination with the Supreme Council for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation is a central aspect of the conference, according to Deputy Minister Al-Mutawakel. Al-Mutawakel also highlighted the importance of joining efforts and building the capacity of trainees, enabling them to do data analysis for food security programs in Yemen. “I call on international organizations to support the efforts of the agriculture sector and its activities in the field of food security,” added the Deputy Minister. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) is a set of standardized tools that aims at providing a "common currency" for classifying the severity and magnitude of food insecurity.

Strengthening Food Security Information Systems

FAO, with funding from the European Union, is implementing a Food Security Information Systems Development Programme. The inter-sectoral food security institutional framework and Food Security Information Systems are providing critical food security information for Yemeni government institutions, the humanitarian community, and other stakeholders through periodic publications such as the Monthly Market Monitoring Bulletin or the IPC. Availability of reliable and timely data not only means that partners can provide better responses in times of crises. This information is also the foundation on which the government, humanitarian and development agencies can strengthen communities’ resilience to withstand future food security shocks.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.