FAO launches third edition of Food Security Analysis Training Workshop in Yemen

A training workshop organized by FAO in collaboration with the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) National Technical Working Group (NTWG) aims to provide trainees with skills and information on food security phase classification, information analysis, tools, procedures, key standards, and how to analyze the food insecurity situation and severity in Yemen.

The IPC training workshop started its third edition today in Sana’a, with the participation of 40 trainees representing the Government, and a wide array of international and local organizations from across Yemen. “Our goal today is to ensure that Yemen analysis is based on accurate evidence-based information following acceptable international standards,” said Andrea Berloffa, FAO Senior Resilience Officer, at the workshop’s opening session. “This is the goal of IPC and FAO’s role as a leading partner, providing an enabling environment through continuous capacity building of our partners.”

In his speech, Mr Berloffa also encouraged the participants to take advantage of this training as a first step to becoming a globally recognized IPC practitioner. Majid Al-Mutawakel, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, praised FAO’s role and support for food security programs in Yemen. “This training workshop is one of the qualitative programs for qualifying participants in the field of food security information analysis through the mechanism of IPC”.

Coordination with the Supreme Council for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation is a central aspect of the conference, according to Deputy Minister Al-Mutawakel. Al-Mutawakel also highlighted the importance of joining efforts and building the capacity of trainees, enabling them to do data analysis for food security programs in Yemen. “I call on international organizations to support the efforts of the agriculture sector and its activities in the field of food security,” added the Deputy Minister. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) is a set of standardized tools that aims at providing a "common currency" for classifying the severity and magnitude of food insecurity.

Strengthening Food Security Information Systems

FAO, with funding from the European Union, is implementing a Food Security Information Systems Development Programme. The inter-sectoral food security institutional framework and Food Security Information Systems are providing critical food security information for Yemeni government institutions, the humanitarian community, and other stakeholders through periodic publications such as the Monthly Market Monitoring Bulletin or the IPC. Availability of reliable and timely data not only means that partners can provide better responses in times of crises. This information is also the foundation on which the government, humanitarian and development agencies can strengthen communities’ resilience to withstand future food security shocks.