Fadhl’s New Stage in Life: Success Story

Fadhl Saleh Fakhr-Aldeen, a 43-year-old man, used to live a miserable life in Bani Aiwa, Utmah District, Dhamar Gov. There was a war in his district that collapsed everything beautiful in there. Since the war, he used to be unemployed, and his economic situation was too complicated to bear. It was too difficult for him to provide food and drink for his beloved family to survive.

To support Fadhl and other jobless people in Utmah District, Building Foundation for Development (BFD), funded by the World Food Program (WFP), has been conducting several interventions related to building resilience at household and community levels support as well as contribute to strengthening capacities for better adaptation.

When BFD's staff reached the area where Fadhl lives in and knew about the difficult circumstances that Fadhl and others go through, their lives radically changed, and they got pieces of training, in which they became skilled labors. These days, Fadhl and his colleagues are benefiting from the Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) Project that provides them with food rations and salaries. “The project played a vital role in improving our economic situation and living status, and we thank WFP and BFD for this amazing project and their hard effort that helps us in covering our daily life needs”, Fadhl said. “Thank God, after BFD intervention, our situation gets better. I thank all BFD field engineers who made great efforts to make this project succeed”, he said.