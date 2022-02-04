Evaluation of the European Union’s humanitarian interventions in Yemen and in humanitarian access, 2015-2020

This dual evaluation covered (i) DG ECHO’s interventions in Yemen and (ii) challenges to humanitarian access worldwide, 2015-2020. The Yemen part is based on documentary review, distance interviews, surveys, and field visits by national experts given COVID-19. The Access part is based on seven country cases with documentary studies and surveys. In Yemen, DG ECHO was confronted with major challenges in emergency needs, access, humanitarian principles, and Nexus. It remained effective and was considered an informal leader among donors through relevant strategy, field presence, expertise, operations, advocacy, and humanitarian diplomacy, despite limited resources. It contributed to avoiding famine, controlling cholera, and providing rapid area-based multi-sectoral responses for displaced people. However, slow connectedness with development weakened resilience and livelihoods. To improve access, DG ECHO consistently supported diplomacy – with positive results in Yemen – and international coordination mechanisms. Overall, efforts were effective in maintaining activities as planned, but couldn’t improve respect of humanitarian principles by parties. Programming, advocacy plans, and toolbox lacked upgrading. Recommendations on Yemen include revitalising Nexus, better highlighting needs of longer-term displaced, strengthening field presence and advocacy, and clarifying some guidelines and sectoral approaches. On Access, DG ECHO should also strengthen diplomacy, support to international coordination, staff guidance, and capacities.