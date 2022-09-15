European Union supports emergency response for flood-affected Yemenis

The European Union (EU) has released €150,000 in humanitarian aid to assist over 19,500 flood-affected people as the emergency response to severe floods in Yemen gears up. This comes in addition to the EU’s allocation of €135 million in humanitarian aid for Yemen in 2022, which also includes funds for a rapid response to natural disasters and displacement.

The EU funding helps the Yemen Red Crescent Society replenish items used for the response to floods that occurred from May to July. This year’s rainy season has been particularly heavy. The items include blankets, mattresses, kitchen sets, hygiene kits and jerry cans to meet the immediate needs of those affected by heavy rain and floods in various governorates. The distribution of the household items is still ongoing.

Yemen’s annual rainy season starts in May and normally goes until August. This year, floods were reported across the country in Ma’rib, Al Mahwit, Taiz, Ibb, Hadramawt, Al Bayda, Amran, Saada’s, Dhamar, Al Hodeida, Sana’a, Hajjah and Almahra governorates, leaving thousands of people in need including a large proportion of internally displaced and causing extensive loss of life and property.

In Ma’rib alone, close to 200 internally displaced peoples’ sites were affected, with their tents and belongings entirely destroyed. The floods and storms have also wiped out food stocks and damaged essential infrastructure such as water tanks and sewage networks.

This funding is part of the EU's overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Background

The European Union and its Member States are the world's leading donor of humanitarian aid. Relief assistance is an expression of European solidarity with people in need all around the world. It aims to save lives, prevent and alleviate human suffering, and safeguard the integrity and human dignity of populations affected by natural hazards and man-made crises.

Through its Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations department, the European Union helps millions of victims of conflict and disasters every year. With headquarters in Brussels and a global network of field offices, the European Union provides assistance to the most vulnerable people on the basis of humanitarian needs.

The European Union is signatory to a €3 million humanitarian delegation agreement with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Federation's Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF). Funds from the DREF are mainly allocated to “small-scale” disasters – those that do not give rise to a formal international appeal.

The Disaster Relief Emergency Fund was established in 1985 and is supported by contributions from donors. Each time a National Red Cross or Red Crescent Society needs immediate financial support to respond to a disaster, it can request funds from the DREF. For small-scale disasters, the IFRC allocates grants from the Fund, which can then be replenished by the donors. The delegation agreement between the IFRC and ECHO enables the latter to replenish the DREF for agreed operations (that fit within its humanitarian mandate) up to a total of €3 million.

