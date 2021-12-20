EU allocates additional 75 million Euro to boost resilience, food security and early economic recovery in Yemen

On 15 December 2021, the European Union has allocated an additional 75 million Euros in development funding for Yemen. This will be implemented through partner organisations working to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable people, improve food security and boost early economic recovery.

“The European Union believes in the future of Yemen and in the ability of people in Yemen to build resilience and pathways towards sustainable development even during the ongoing conflict,” said the Head of Cooperation of European Union Delegation to Yemen, Ms Karolina Hedström. “With the additional funding, the European Union contributes to investing in Yemen’s future while supporting people in Yemen to address immediate challenges.”

Three new projects starting in 2022 will contribute towards sustainable livelihoods, diversified economic opportunities for young people, women and men, and better and timely release of information about food security, nutrition and livelihood, as part of early warning systems.

The planned actions take an innovative and transformative approach, linking livelihood to economic sectors with potential for green and sustainable growth, while stimulating social cohesion and peace.