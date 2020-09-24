Estonia allocates €50 000 to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Yemen

A pledging event was held today during the week of high-level meetings of the UN General Assembly to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and prevent a famine. Estonia is supporting the alleviation of the humanitarian situation in Yemen with €50 000 through the World Food Programme.

The pledging event was held on the initiative of the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) and Sweden, and Estonia was represented by Andres Rundu, the Undersecretary for Economic and Development Affairs.

According to Rundu, the treatment of civilians in Yemen and the lack of a functional infrastructure are concerning. “Humanitarian aid must reach the communities in Yemen. Currently, there is a lack of essential services and even clean drinking water. Increasing instability and violence have affected the fight against the coronavirus. Estonia calls on all parties to uphold humanitarian rights,” Rundu said.

The undersecretary emphasised that a comprehensive long-term solution was needed to alleviate the Yemen crisis.

Yemen is currently experiencing the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crisis. 80% of the population needs humanitarian aid and nearly 10 million people are facing famine. The military conflict that erupted in 2014 is continuing in the country. Economically, Yemen is in an extremely difficult situation; the country has been ravaged by natural disasters and this year, by the coronavirus epidemic.

