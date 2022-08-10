ERC's mobile clinic provides healthcare to 543 beneficiaries in July 2022 in Hadhramaut Governorate, Yemen

HADHRAMAUT, 6th August, 2022 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent's (ERC) mobile clinic provided healthcare services to 543 beneficiaries in July 2022 in the Hadhramaut Governorate, Yemen.

This is part of the UAE's humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people and deliver healthcare services to remote areas.

Dr. Wajdi Al Akberi, the supervisor of the medical team, said the clinic provides free healthcare services and medicines to people living in far-flung areas.

He added that 15,784 beneficiaries had so far benefited from the clinic services.

WAM/Tariq alfaham/MOHD AAMIR