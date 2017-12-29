ERC tracking work progress in recreational park in Yemen

HADRAMAUT, 24th December, 2017 (WAM) -- A team from the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, today had an onsite visit of a recreational park located in Ghail Bawazir district, Hadramaut Coast, which is expected to be operational by mid-January, 2018.

The ERC yesterday signed an agreement with a contractor to maintain Shuhair park, which will give families and their children a recreational spot and breathing space, helping them to recover from the suffering they have been through over the past period since the conflict has erupted in Yemen.

During the visit, the ERC team, headed by Abdul Aziz Al Jaberi, ERC Representative in Hadramaut, had a firsthand experience of the project area and the new extensions to the park and stressed that the facility is part of a series of services and developmental projects supported by the ERC in the Yemeni governorates liberated from the coup d'état perpetrators.

The local people welcomed the ERC team with bouquets of flowers while carrying signs thanking the "Sons of Zayed" and expressing their appreciation to the UAE’s leadership, government and people, for their honourable and historic stance in support of the Yemeni people.

WAM/Hatem Mohamed