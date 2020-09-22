ERC teams distribute 25 tonnes of food aid in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast

HODEIDAH, 22nd September, 2020 (WAM) - The UAE is continuing to offer shelter and food aid to the residents of Yemen’s Red Sea Coast.

Under this framework, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, dispatched a humanitarian convoy to the Al Alili camp in Khawkhah District, Hodeidah Governorate, carrying 25 tonnes of food and shelter materials, along with mobile clinics equipped with medical supplies and medicines.

Upon arriving at the camp, which houses 1,200 families, the convoy distributed food and shelter aid while medical teams from the mobile clinics examined patients for fever, diarrhoea, malaria, respiratory diseases and skin rash.

The mobile clinics also provided free medicines to treat communicable diseases and performed tests to detect cholera and the coronavirus.

The ERC’s Humanitarian Officer said that the distribution of food and humanitarian aid to families in the camp aims to ease their suffering, and noted that the ERC has been distributing food parcels regularly to the camp’s residents for the last four years.

The beneficiaries of the aid thanked the ERC for its humanitarian support.

In the Red Sea Coast, ERC teams have distributed 33,000 food baskets since the start of 2020, benefitting 231,000 people.