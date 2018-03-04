04 Mar 2018

ERC supplies Al Rabwa Health Centre in Yemen with equipment

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 22 Feb 2018 View Original

MUKALLA, 22nd February, 2018 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, today signed an agreement to supply Al Rabwa Health Centre in Mukalla with equipment, including sonar and CBC devices, to provide leading health services to Yemeni citizens free of cost.

Abdulaziz Al Jaberi, Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut Governorate, said that the ERC aims to improve local health services in Mukalla and its suburbs, adding that the signing of the agreement is part of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts in the liberated areas of Yemen, which aim to ease the suffering of citizens caused by the crisis in the country.

During the signing of the agreement, Mohammed Al Yahri, Director-General of the Office of the Ministry of General Health and Population in Mukalla District, thanked the UAE’s leadership and people for their efforts to improve health services in Mukalla and other areas, which have benefitted local citizens and reduced their suffering, while highlighting their urgent need for this support.

The ERC established the Al Rabwa Health Centre last year to provide free health services for Yemeni residents.

WAM/Esraa Ismail/Nour Salman

