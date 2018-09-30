ERC sends food aid to Mukalla, supports cancer patients in Shabwa, Yemen

SHABWA, 30th September, 2018 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, intensified its ongoing efforts in Yemen yesterday, when it began distributing 1,000 food parcels to poor families in Mukalla District, Hadramaut, which will benefit 7,000 people living in remote mountain areas.

The ERC also distributed 155 food parcels to patients and employees of the cancer treatment department in Ateeq City, Shabwa Governorate.

Sultan Al Nuaimi, ERC Representative in Shabwa, highlighted the importance of providing the aid, as part of the ERC’s charity efforts, to ease the suffering of the department’s patients and provide for their daily living requirements, under the exceptional circumstances they are witnessing.

Dr. Saleh Al Moswae, Director of the Cancer Treatment Department, praised the ERC’s support for local health centres, as well as its relief and humanitarian assistance to the Yemeni people from various governorates.

Several patients thanked the UAE and its humanitarian arm, the ERC, and expressed their happiness at receiving the aid.

Mohammed Obaid Al Shamsi, ERC Representative, said that the distribution of the food parcels in Mukalla is part of its urgent relief campaign throughout various regions of Hadramaut.

WAM/Esraa Ismail/Nour Salman